Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan Supreme Court to hear major minimum wage, petition drive case

GOP lawmakers' reversal of petition-backed initiative triggered years of litigation

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Michigan Supreme Court said Wednesday it will hear a major case involving changes to the minimum wage and sick leave, and the power of lawmakers to interfere with the results of petition drives.

The court's decision could put more money in the pockets of low-wage workers, especially in the restaurant industry.

MICHIGAN COURT THROTTLES PLANNED MINIMUM WAGE HIKE

Advocates in 2018 submitted more than 280,000 valid signatures to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2022, followed by annual inflation adjustments, and eventually eliminate a lower tipped wage in restaurants.

Michigan Fox News graphic

The Michigan Supreme Court will hear a case pertaining to a move by the Legislature that blocked a planned, petition-backed increase in the state's minimum wage.

The Republican-controlled Legislature adopted the changes in 2018 — a possible step — instead of letting voters have their say. But lawmakers returned a few months later and watered them down by a simple majority vote.

NEW YORK MINIMUM WAGE HIKE BECOMES LAW AS HOCHUL SIGNS OFF ON $229B BUDGET

Then-Gov. Rick Snyder, also a Republican, signed the legislation into law, triggering years of legal challenges.

Judge Douglas Shapiro said the Legislature violated the state Constitution and thwarted the will of the people. But the state appeals court in January disagreed and reversed his decision.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the months ahead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The minimum wage in Michigan is $10.10 per hour; much less for tipped workers.

More from Politics