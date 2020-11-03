Nearly 19,000 in Michigan register to vote on Election Day: report

Nearly 19,000 Michigan residents registered and voted Tuesday, far surpassing the number of people who opted for same-day voter registration during the state's presidential primary in March.

The office of Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that 18,882 registrations were reported across the state, MLive.com reported. The figure blew away the 13,000 same-day voter registrations from the state's March presidential primary.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

The majority of the registrations occurred in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.

Prior to March, Michigan voters were required to register at least 30 days before Election Day. Jake Rollow, spokesperson for Benson, told the news outlet that same-day registrations could reach up to 25,000 Tuesday.

"That's really feasible," he said.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

Polling sites across the state close at 8 p.m. Michigan is considered a swing state and is being hotly contested by President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.