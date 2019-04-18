Michael Cohen vows to fill in Mueller report’s redactions, ‘tell it myself’

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on Thursday promised to fill in the blanks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, hours before a redacted version of his report was due to be made public.

“Soon I will be ready to address the American people again...tell it all...and tell it myself!” Cohen tweeted.

MICHAEL COHEN ASKS HOUSE DEMOCRATS TO HELP KEEP HIM OUT OF PRISON

That tweet came after his attorney Lanny Davis, tweeted that Cohen “knows and can fill in the bulk of the redactions.”

“We will tell it all,” he promised.

Cohen is scheduled to report to jail next month to begin serving a three-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion, fraud, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

He testified to Congress in February, branding Trump a “racist….a conman….a cheat” and expressing regret for having worked for Trump. In that testimony, he said he had “suspicions” that Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia -- though the special counsel apparently did not find such evidence.

COHEN LOBS BOMBS AT TRUMP DURING FIERY HEARING, STOPS SHORT OF COLLUSION CLAIM AS GOP BASHES CREDIBILITY

Cohen’s legal team sent a letter to House Democrats this month saying he was still sorting through documents that might be of interest to House Democrats investigating President Trump, including emails, voice recordings, images and other documents on a hard drive. The lawyers said if Cohen reports to prison May 6 as scheduled, he won't be able to finish reviewing the material.

They asked the lawmakers to write letters saying that Cohen was cooperating and that "the substantial trove of new information, documents, recordings, and other evidence he can provide requires substantial time with him and ready access to him by congressional committees and staff to complete their investigations and to fulfill their oversight responsibilities."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cohen's lawyers said they were still holding out hope that federal prosecutors in New York not only would back another delay in the start of his prison term, but also would agree to reopen his case and advocate for a lighter sentence.

"It is our hope that the authorities in the Southern District of New York will consider this total picture of cooperation by Mr. Cohen, verified by your letter and the important new evidence he has made available or could make available to assist the government, and the particular facts involved here to grant Mr. Cohen a reduced term following the rules and procedures of the Southern District of New York."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.