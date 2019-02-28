Michael Cohen testimony undermined Russia collusion narrative at 4 points, Tucker Carlson says

Testimony this week by former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen has undermined Democrats’ longstanding claims that President Trump's team colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said Thursday.

In making his argument on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Carlson cited four key moments from Cohen's Wednesday appearance before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

“Instead of confirming the Russian conspiracy that has dominated and controlled American politics for more than two years, Michael Cohen just refuted it,” Carlson said.

1. Never been to Czech Republic

Carlson first pointed to the allegation that Cohen met with Russian agents in Prague, Czech Republic, in 2016 to help secure a Trump election win. That argument quickly fell apart, Carlson said, when Cohen told members of the House panel that he’s “never even been to the Czech Republic."

2. 'No reason to believe' incriminating video exists

Then Carlson noted there were rumors that Russian agents possessed a video of Trump with prostitutes, and were using the video as leverage against the president. The Fox News host then reported that during this week's hearing, Cohen was asked if he was aware of Trump taking part, at home or abroad, in any activities that might subject him to blackmail or extortion.

“I am not, no,” Cohen answered.

“I’ve heard about these tapes for a long time," Cohen added, specifically addressing the video rumors. "I’ve had many people contact me over the years. I have no reason to believe that tape exists."

3. Not aware of collusion with Russia

Later during testimony, Carlson noted, Cohen was asked point-blank if the president lied about colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

"I wouldn’t use the word 'colluding'," Cohen responded. " ... Was there something odd about the back-and-forth praise with President Putin? Yes, but I’m not really sure I can answer that question in terms of collusion."

4. Never received orders to lie to Congress

Finally, Carlson pointed out that Cohen told the House panel that Trump never directed him to lie to Congress.

“Turns out that Michael Cohen is not a very reliable narrator,” Carlson said.

Carlson also referenced a Daily Mail report that he said raised further questions about Cohen’s credibility.

“Turns out just weeks before the FBI raided his offices last summer, Michael Cohen was shopping a book proposal,” Carlson said, citing the report.

“In the manuscript, which the Daily Mail has, Cohen professes love and admiration for Donald Trump," Carlson continued. "In the book proposal, Cohen defends the president against claims that he is ‘crazy, dumb, paranoid, in over his head or a liar,’ all claims that Cohen made this week before Congress.”

Carlson concluded: “Michael Cohen spent a decade as Trump’s high-profile lobbier, toady, defender and personal attorney -- and then one day he decided that he hated Donald Trump and he became Donald Trump’s mortal enemy.”