GOP reps refer ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen to DOJ for alleged perjury during hearing

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-OH, and Mark Meadows, R-NC, said they sent a letter referring President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen to the Department of Justice for perjury and knowingly making false statements.

The letter said, in part, that Cohen's testimony "was a spectacular and brazen attempt to knowing and willfully testify falsely and fictitiously to numerous material facts. His testimony included intentionally false statements designed to make himself look better on a national stage. Mr. Cohen's prior conviction for lying to Congress merits a heightened suspicion that he has yet again testified falsely before Congress."

