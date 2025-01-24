Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico

Mexico denies access to land for US deportation flight: report

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's government opposes President Donald Trump's tough stance on illegal immigration

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Boston Busts: How ICE arrests migrants with criminal charges Video

Boston Busts: How ICE arrests migrants with criminal charges

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin reveals exclusive ICE arrests in Boston of migrants with criminal charges on 'Special Report.'

Mexico reportedly denied land access to a U.S. military plane slated to transport illegal immigrants to the country this week, a move highlighting tensions between the United States and its southern neighbor as the Trump administration continues to crack down on illegal migrants. 

Citing two U.S. defense officials and a third person familiar with the situation, NBC News reported that two Air Force C-17s bound for Guatemala carrying about 80 people each flew deportees Thursday night out of the U.S. 

A third flight bound for Mexico never took off after Mexico declined to consent to the landing, the report said. Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and the Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C

‘NATIONAL EMERGENCY’: TRUMP DECLARES AMBITIOUS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN IN INAUGURAL ADDRESS

Deportation flight out of U.S.

People board a U.S. military aircraft. The White House announced Friday that "deportation flights have begun" in the U.S. (White House)

Flying deportees into a foreign country requires the cooperation of that nation's government.

It wasn't clear why Mexico blocked the flight, but tensions over the Trump administration's tough illegal immigration policies have strained relations between the countries. 

TRUMP GOES TOE-TO-TOE WITH SANCTUARY CITIES OVER DEPORTATION AS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN SET TO BEGIN

Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo

President Claudia Sheinbaum and President Donald Trump  (Getty Images)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said she opposes Trump's executive orders to combat illegal immigration, including reinstating the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which requires migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims play out in the U.S. 

Before taking office this week, Trump promised mass deportations, initially targeting criminal illegal immigrants and tougher immigration standards and vetting procedures. 

Trump also ordered 1,500 active duty troops to the southern border to boost the military presence there. 

Mexican migrants being deported and sent back to Mexico

Migrants deported from the U.S. to Mexico wave as they are transported to a shelter and cross El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, Jan. 21, 2025. (Felix Marquez/AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In recent days, federal immigration authorities have made hundreds of arrests, including gang members and others with criminal histories, as part of Trump's mass deportation efforts.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics