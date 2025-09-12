Trump’s Memphis National Guard news boosts Hagerty's aisle-crossing work to crush city crime, senator says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: When President Donald Trump announced on "Fox & Friends" that Memphis would be the next focus of his nationwide anti-crime push, Sen. Bill Hagerty told Fox News Digital he has long been working to address the city’s crisis.

Hagerty, R-Tenn., said he has been concerned with Memphians’ public safety for years, and has worked with Gov. Bill Lee, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., as well as some Democrats in West Tennessee, where locals have been seeing red as crime continues to soar for those "walking ten feet off of Beale."

Trump’s National Guard announcement is also something that has garnered rare bipartisan support in the blue city within the red state – as Hagerty also praised Democratic city Mayor Paul Young and the area's Democratic congressman.

"It’s a deep personal prayer of mine to see Memphis become one of the safest cities — it’s a great city," he said, adding that Young and Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have largely supported broader efforts to crack down on crime.

Young and Cohen have united with him, Blackburn and Lee to support Operation Viper – a federal-state law enforcement cooperative project chiefly involving the FBI that the senator said led to about 500 arrests of wanted suspects since July.

Multiple reports put the figure as of August around 200.

Viper had been "ramped up" by FBI Director Kash Patel over the summer, he said, and that the latest phase of the endeavor ended this week – which could explain the timing of Trump’s announcement.

Hagerty said the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) "beefed up" resources in Memphis over the last few weeks and already demonstrated the ability for federal-state-local cooperation to successfully pursue the "hardest of the hard-core" criminals.

Patel previously called Memphis "the homicide capital of America."

Fox News Digital reached out to Young and Cohen as well as the FBI for comment.

Young told Memphis' FOX affiliate he agrees with comments by Lee that effective results on the crime front come through work with state and federal law enforcement.

On "Fox & Friends," Trump confirmed Hagerty’s comment that Young and Lee are united across party lines on this front.

"What we demonstrated is a tremendous ability to work collaboratively with the local authorities, with the state and the federal level to bring all resources necessary to bear to make a real dent in the crime situation," Hagerty said in that regard.

"President Trump has been pleased with the initial progress and is now willing to help us maximize resources to really bring the situation under control."

Hagerty also suggested there may be some "knee-jerk resistance to any federal help" that could be challenging political dynamic for Young.

Lee Harris, the Democratic mayor of Shelby County within which Memphis sits, alternatively lambasted Trump – claiming he will use "troops [to] occupy Tennessee communities."

Harris called the news "disappointing, anti-democratic, and violates American norms and possibly U.S. laws."

"In the short term, the president’s incursion will likely cause confusion and fear in many of our communities, particularly the most vulnerable ones. In the long term, the mark of Tennessee communities being occupied by federal forces will hurt our state’s reputation for generations."

Harris added that Trump will "chill" personal freedoms such as that of protest and that his office will do everything it can to prevent the guard's "incursion."

Hagerty praised the Young, a Democrat, for running for mayor as a crime hawk, and also praised Lee for planning to send an additional 50 Tennessee state troopers to help the federal intervention.

"This next phase, we're working through the timing of it right now – but there's no reason to wait," he said of the potential timing of federal action.

In a statement to Fox News Digital later Friday, Cohen suggested his view was different from how it was described, in that while Memphis has a "crime problem," he wants to avoid "the Trump Show 2.0."

"I had hoped the National Guard would not be deployed here…Memphis is not ‘a troubled city,’ as President Trump has said… We do have problems that may be ‘endemic,’ but they are the result of centuries of racial discrimination, including slavery that separated families without educational opportunities."



"Even after they were freed, they faced Jim Crow discrimination in the South. These are the historical facts."

Hagerty said Blackburn, as well as state leaders in Nashville, also agree that no option should be off the table for the crime crackdown – adding that ATF and DEA should also be mentioned in the National Guard conversation.

While Trump has also targeted Chicago on immigration enforcement as well as crime — with Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino recently arriving in the city — Hagerty was asked whether the federal intervention he’s heard about relates only to crime or also to immigration.

"The entire focus of all my conversations with the White House and DOJ, FBI, with the governor has always been on crime, and the notion that there could be illegal immigrants tied up in that, I’m not going to discount that there could be some involvement – and I don’t want to say that there couldn’t be any involvement … as [Trump] has been clear he is going to make whatever resources we need [available]."

In his TV appearance, Trump suggested he chose Memphis because of headwinds in Chicago from "professional agitators" and a "hostile" local environment, which contrasted with Hagerty’s illustration of largely bipartisan consensus in Memphis.