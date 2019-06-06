Melania Trump high-fives veteran, 95, who received Legion of Honor medal

Don’t leave me hanging!

A 95-year-old U.S. veteran on hand for Thursday’s 75th D-Day commemorations near Omaha Beach in Normandy got high-fived by First Lady Melania Trump shortly after receiving the French Legion of Honor by President Emmanuel Macron.

The feel-good moment came when Harold Terence—no particular fan of President Trump—spotted Melania whisk by him on stage. He said he had met her prior to the celebration but “froze” during a picture together, The Daily Mail reported.

“We have the picture of just me and her holding hands and then getting a high five from her,” he said.

While Melania walked briskly past the veterans who lined the stage, she spotted the hand and gave the high-five. Terence said he respects the president’s office and was “overwhelmed” by Trump’s presence.

Trump paid stirring homage Thursday to the brave Allied fighters who "stood in the fires of hell" to help turn the tide of World War II, speaking at the edge of Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, where thousands of men stormed the shore 75 years ago in a relentless onslaught that was both a suicide mission and a historic triumph of good over evil.

The speech, in which Trump and the first lady joined leaders from Britain, Canada, France - and Germany - to pay homage to the troops who turned the tide of the war, capped a somber day and a string of events commemorating the legendary battle in which Allied soldiers and sailors overcame impossible odds and made unimaginable sacrifices.

“Today we remember those who fell and we honor all who fought right here in Normandy. They won back this ground for civilization," Trump said.

Terence, who was born in the Bronx, and enlisted at 19 and served as a radio operator during the war.

