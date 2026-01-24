Trump warns Canada of 100% tariffs if it becomes China's 'drop off port' with new potential trade deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump threatened on Saturday that he would implement 100% tariffs on Canada if it strikes a deal to become a "drop off port" for China.

"If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a "drop off port" for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.," the president added.

Trump referred to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as a "governor," echoing comments he made while campaigning for a second term about annexing America’s northern neighbor. He previously used the same term when speaking about Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

Carney visited China earlier this month as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping work together to forge an improved bond between their countries.

During the Jan. 14-17 visit, the leaders of the two nations reached an agreement that would allow up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles to enter the Canadian market at a lower tariff rate of 6.1%, Carney's office announced. Additionally, by March 1, China is expected to drop its tariff on Canadian canola seed to a combined rate of 15%.

It is unclear what deal would trigger a response from Trump in the wake of the ones made during Carney's trip to China.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.