Anonymous letter to California GOP chapter calls for war on ICE, urges agents be sent 'home in a body bag'

A letter delivered to a local Republican Party chapter in Northern California called for an all-out war against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, including the use of homemade explosives to send them "home in a body bag."

The 12-page letter, titled "A Real American Response to Foreign Terrorist Invasions," was sent to the Sonoma County Republican Party. The lengthy document mocks ICE agents for "living out their ‘Call of Duty’ fantasy army roles, only with real assault weapons."

No name or return address was listed, and there was no mention of Sonoma County in the document, the local GOP said.

"NOTE: No official of any party had anything to do with the composing or distributing of this document; it is strictly a private ‘patriotic effort,’ like Donald Trump’s January 6th Washington, D.C., insurgents," the letter states on page seven.

The letter’s opening line mentions the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this month. The Department of Homeland Security said Good was trying to ram her vehicle into an ICE agent when he opened fire in self-defense.

"It is clear that every private citizen’s life, immigrant or not, is at risk of annihilation by these low-IQ, trigger-happy domestic terrorists, with no restraints from their commanders in the field. NO ONE IS SAFE NOW," the writer states.

The sender also accused ICE of inflicting a "real foreign invasion–style war" on unarmed men, women, and children.

"They now need to feel real war, just as any foreign invading army would," the letter said, before condemning Republican congressional lawmakers for backing the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The letter then went on to urge violence against ICE personnel.

"Since ICE-DHS make so light of our innocent citizens’ lives, then it is time to show ICE how light and worthless their lives are," the letter said, while also calling those who support the agent "fair game."

"ICE agents and their backers need to become the targets," the letter continued. "IED’d, run over with vehicles, shot at by snipers, sprayed with toxic chemicals."

Several Trump administration officials are also mentioned, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, as well as Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has been sharply critical of ICE and the Trump administration's crackdown on criminal illegal immigrants.

Pages two and three give detailed instructions on how to make a chemical improvised explosive device (IED) in a section of the letter titled "Carrying the War Back to the ICE Invader Murderers and Protecting Our Personnel."

The anonymous person or group responsible for the letter included several images of ICE agents carrying out their duties.

"A shrapnel device guaranteed to shred the legs, genitals, face, eyeballs, and hands of murdering ICE agents and their bosses," one note said.

The Sonoma County GOP reported the letter to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department, which has not responded to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Earlier this month, DHS said ICE is facing a 1,300% increase in assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats toward its agents.