Media addicted to Mueller, 'The Five' says

“The Five” was live in Nashville on Tuesday, as co-hosts discussed the media’s continued fascination with the Mueller report.

“It's like the media are like drug addicts who found out there's a new cheaper drug on the street and they're getting the cravings, they got the Mueller craving. They should just quit cold-turkey," Greg Gutfeld told his co-hosts after reacting to a montage of MSNBC and CNN clips.

TRUMP MAINTAINS 'NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION,' SAYS IT'S TIME TO 'INVESTIGATE THE INVESTIGATORS' IN RUSSIA PROBE

"The problem is they can't quit cold-turkey because they sold their audience a bill of goods,”

On Thursday a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia and President Trump is expected to be released.

I've got the Mueller munchies! — Donna Brazile

Democrats are still demanding access to an unredacted report. This, as President Trump asserts that Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary says he's been exonerated.

Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman and co-host Donna Brazile said Americans wants to see the report.

"This coming Friday I have nothing to do. I don't have to cook, I ate this remarkable chicken here in Nashville. I'm on a crash diet, so I have the munchies and I'm waiting for the Mueller report,” Brazile said referencing Gutfeld’s drug-addict reference.

“I'm glad we get an opportunity to finally say once and for all the country was under attack," she said. "We know what happened in 2016. And perhaps we can learn from the mistakes of 2016 and don't let them get repeated in 2020.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FOX NEWS APP

“We know what happened in 2016. Trump won,” co-host Jesse Watters interjected.

Special co-host and country music star John Rich also spoke about the report, saying most Americans don’t care about it.

“This is just a media thing that none of us really care about, honestly,” Rich said.