Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

ME November ballot will feature a bill aimed at ensuring shops have information needed to repair newer cars

US automakers use technology as a way to shut out local independent car repair shops

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A referendum campaign aimed at ensuring independent shops have the information needed to repair newer cars has qualified for the November ballot.

The secretary of state announced Tuesday that 74,686 signatures were validated for "Automotive Right to Repair" proposal. That's about 7,000 more than needed.

Mirroring a 2020 law in Massachusetts, the proposed referendum targets automobile diagnostic data that is transmitted wirelessly from vehicles directly to manufacturers — information that independent shops currently cannot access.

MAINE GOV. MILLS CLAIMS BIPARTISANSHIP IN SIGNING SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET

The goal is to make sure independent repair shops have access to all information they need to fix cars at a fair price, said Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP Tires & Service in Auburn.

Maine's November ballot will feature a bill aimed at ensuring independent auto shops have the information needed to repair newer cars.

Maine's November ballot will feature a bill aimed at ensuring independent auto shops have the information needed to repair newer cars.

"Automakers are increasingly using technology to try to shut out local independent car repair shops and automotive technicians from repairing the newest models of cars and trucks," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The proposal now goes to the Legislature. Lawmakers have the option of considering the bill, but they usually send such proposals to voters to decide.

More from Politics