McConnell says he opposes shortening sentences for Jan. 6 protesters after Trump floats pardons

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell broke with former President Trump on Tuesday, saying that he does not believe individuals who pleaded guilty to crimes related to last year’s violent Capitol Hill protest should have their sentences shortened.

"One hundred and sixty-five people have pleaded guilty to criminal behavior," the Kentucky Republican said when asked about Trump’s recent suggestion that he would issue pardons for the Capitol Hill rioters if he were re-elected as president. "None of the trials have been finished yet, but 165 have pleaded guilty to criminal behavior. My view is, I would not be in favor of shortening any of the sentences for any of the people who pleaded guilty to crimes."

McConnell added that the election of 2020 was "decided on December 14 of 2020 when the Electoral College certified the winner of the election" and that the protesters were attempting to stop a peaceful transition of power, which had "never happened before in our country."

McConnell’s comment comes days after Trump told supporters at a Saturday night rally in Texas that he is open to issuing pardons for the jailed protesters.

"Another thing we'll do, and so many people have been asking me about it, if I run and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly," Trump said, sparking applause from the crowd. "We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia charged more than 700 people across the country for their alleged participation in the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, including at least 81 current or former service members, CBS News reported. About 275 Capitol riot defendants have been charged with a felony offense of attempting to "corruptly obstruct, influence, or impede" the Electoral College certification, and more than 530 defendants have yet to stand trial.

