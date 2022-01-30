Trump says he will pardon supporters who stormed US Capitol on Jan. 6 if he wins in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night held a Save America rally in Texas, where he took shots at several Democrats and teased a 2024 presidential candidacy by saying he will give "pardons" to his supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year if he runs and wins in 2024.

Trump made the comments in front of thousands of supporters, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, Texas.

"Another thing we'll do, and so many people have been asking me about it, if I run and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly," Trump said, eliciting applause. "We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly."

"This hasn't happened to all of the other atrocities that took place recently," Trump continued, appearing to talk about crime across the United States. "Nothing like this has happened. What that ‘unselect committee’ is doing and what the people are doing who are running those prisons is a disgrace. It's a disgrace. We will treat them fairly."

A little over a year ago, lawmakers were forced to evacuate the U.S. Capitol and temporarily suspend the certification of the Electoral College results as rioters plowed through police perimeters and breached the building and occupied it for several hours.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia charged more than 700 people across the country for their alleged participation in the riot, including at least 81 current or former service members, CBS News reported. About 275 Capitol riot defendants have been charged with a felony offense of attempting to "corruptly obstruct, influence, or impede" the Electoral College certification and more than 530 defendants have yet to stand trial.

Later during the rally, Trump attacked President Biden for preparing to send troops over to Europe to help defend Ukraine against a potential attack from Russia, saying the U.S. border should be top priority.

"Everyone in Washington is obsessing over how to protect Ukraine’s border—but the most important border in the world is not Ukraine’s border, it’s America’s Border but let people come in and we have no idea who they are," Trump said. "The first duty of the American president is to defend the American border."

"Before Joe Biden sends any troops to defend a border in Eastern Europe he should be sending troops to defend our border right here in Texas," he continued.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.