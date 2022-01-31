Trump PACs raise $51 million during second half of 2021

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump's political action committees raised $51 million during the second half of 2021, which leaves his PACs with more than $122 million in cash on hand, according to a Monday announcement from Trump's Save America PAC.

"President Trump’s continued and unprecedented pace of fundraising shows that the future of the Republican Party in 2022 and beyond remains, perhaps, the strongest in our Country’s history — the MAGA movement is here to stay!" the announcement read.

Save America PAC went on to point out that all the money it has raised does not include the hundreds of millions that other campaigns have raised running on Trump's platform and using his likeness or endorsement.

"President Donald J. Trump has built a political organization that continues to capture and define the future of the Republican Party, Trump's communications director Taylor Budowich said in a statement.

"President Trump is incredibly well-positioned to look beyond November as the need for his leadership has never been more important," Budowich added.

But the $51 million Trump raised in the second half of 2021 is down dramatically from the $82 million the former president hauled in during the first half of the year.

Trump has teased another presidential bid in 2024 but has so far refrained from formally announcing one. Footage resurfaced last week of Trump saying he would be "the 45th and 47th" president of the United States. During a Save America rally in Conroe, Texas, on Sunday, Trump suggested that if he becomes president again, he would pardon individuals who were imprisoned for participating in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

"If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly," Trump said of the rioters, many of whom remain imprisoned in Washington, D.C.

"And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons," he added. "Because they are being treated so unfairly."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this piece.