©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mayorkas calls on Congress to fund FEMA disaster relief, warning ‘hurricane season is not over’

Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA has enough money to address ‘immediate’ needs of hurricane victims

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday said that while FEMA has enough resources to address the "immediate" needs of victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, hurricane season isn’t over and called on Congress to fund the agency’s disaster relief fund for future storms.

Mayorkas addressed recent claims about FEMA’s resources during an appearance on CBS’ "Face the Nation" as seven weeks of hurricane season remain.

"FEMA has the money to address the immediate needs of individuals impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton," Mayorkas said. "But we need Congress to act swiftly to fund FEMA and specifically its disaster relief fund because hurricane season is not over."

Criticism of the agency was fueled when Mayorkas said earlier this month that FEMA does "not have the funds to make it through the season," although he said it did have enough for "immediate needs." The administration has pushed for Congress to return and pass a spending bill to provide additional funding for the hurricane season.

MAYORKAS DOUBLES DOWN, HAMMERS ‘PERNICIOUS’ MISINFORMATION AMID FEMA CRITICISM

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Joins White House Daily Press Briefing

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday called on Congress to "act swiftly" to fund FEMA's disaster relief because "hurricane season is not over." (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, File)

"We have to ensure that individuals can recover from these extreme disasters, such as rebuilding their homes, repairing damage and the like," Mayorkas said Sunday. "And so we need Congress to act swiftly to fund what should be a nonpartisan, apolitical phenomenon, and that is providing relief to all individuals with respect to the impacts of these extreme weather events."

Mayorkas also addressed criticism about the agency’s response in the aftermath of the storms.



"FEMA has not been slow at all," he said. "It already has distributed more than $470 million in relief to individuals impacted by Hurricane Helene. I take great pride, and this nation should take great pride in the extraordinary work of our FEMA personnel and all first responders."

TOP REPUBLICAN DEMANDS ANSWERS AS BILLIONS IN FEMA RELIEF ARE STILL GOING TO COVID: ‘LEGITIMATE CONCERN’ 

Authorities in North Carolina on Sunday confirmed at least 93 storm-related fatalities from Hurricane Helene but still could not account for the number of those who remain missing or unaccounted for. Additional deaths across Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee brought the toll to more than 220.

North Carolina store manager feels 'sense of community' after Hurricane Helene Video

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday evening. At least 10 people were killed and hundreds of thousands of residents remain without power.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

