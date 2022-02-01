Maxine Waters continues to pay daughter with campaign cash, adding up to $1.2M so far: FEC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters has continued to pay her daughter with campaign cash – and has already broken the seven-figure mark.

Since 2003, Karen Waters has received over $1 million in payments from her mother to her and her company, Progressive Connections, for campaign-related services.

Federal Elections Commission (FEC) data reviewed by Fox News Digital shows the payments range from the hundreds to the tens of thousands of dollars for a variety of costs, including "slate mailer management" fees, "campaign managing services," and paying for a "band for [a] holiday event."

MAXINE WATERS PAID DAUGHTER $74,000 IN CAMPAIGN CASH THIS YEAR ALONE

The payments add up, with the data showing that the congresswoman has paid her daughter and Progressive Connections over $1.2 million since 2003.

Waters’ campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The recurring financial windfall funneling from Waters’ campaign to her daughter’s coffers is a staple feature of the congresswoman’s career in office.

Karen Waters organized slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother's re-election.

Slate-mailing is an uncommon practice in federal elections, where a consulting firm is hired to create a pamphlet of sorts that contains a list of candidates or policy measures, and advises voters how to cast their ballots.

Rep. Waters was reportedly the only federal politician to use a slate-mailer operation during the 2020 general election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other members of the Waters clan have also made off with donor cash over the course of the congresswoman’s decades-long career.

In 2004, the Los Angeles Times revealed that the Waters campaign had shelled out over $1 million to other family members over the previous eight years.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed reporting.