Maxine Waters paid daughter $74,000 in campaign cash this year alone

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters , D-Calif., has paid her daughter tens of thousands of dollars more in campaign funds this year.

Campaign finance records reviewed by Fox News show that the congresswoman's campaign has paid her daughter, Karen Waters, a cumulative $74,000 in donor cash through September.

The last quarter alone saw over $20,000 go to the younger Waters, which is nearly a third of the median American household income in 2020, according to the Census Bureau.

MAXINE WATERS HAS GIVEN OVER $1 MILLION IN CAMPAIGN CASH TO DAUGHTER

Waters' campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on the payments to her daughter.

Waters' daughter has received over $1.1 million for her work on her mother’s campaigns since 2003.

In fact, the 2020 election cycle alone saw $250,000 funneled to the House Financial Services Committee chairwoman's daughter.

The daughter of the California Democrat organized slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother's reelection.

Slate-mailing is an uncommon practice in federal elections, where a consulting firm is hired to create a pamphlet of sorts that contains a list of candidates or policy measures, and advises voters how to cast their ballots.

Rep. Waters was reportedly the only federal politician to use a slate-mailer operation during the 2020 general election.

Karen Waters isn't the only member of the family to cash in on Rep. Waters' career over the years.

In 2004, the Los Angeles Times revealed that the Waters campaign had shelled out over $1 million to other family members over the previous eight years.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.