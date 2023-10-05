Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signs $1 billion tax relief package

The MA package, which will last until 2027, will deliver $561M in tax reductions for the current fiscal year

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

  • A tax relief package that will top $1 billion by the 2027 fiscal year has been signed by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey.
  • Under the package, a household with two children will see an increase of $1,000 in tax refund.
  • The package's increased child tax credit may benefit 565,000 families in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a tax relief package Wednesday that is designed to deliver $561 million in reductions to taxpayers and companies during the current fiscal year through a slew of credits and other measures aimed at lowering tax burdens.

The package — which will top $1 billion in tax relief by the 2027 fiscal year when fully phased in — includes more than a dozen specific tax measures, including eliminating the tax for estates under $2 million.

It also will increase child and dependent tax credits from $180 to $330 per child or dependent in the current tax year to $440 next year.

MASSACHUSETTS LAWMAKERS PROPOSE SWEEPING $1 BILLION TAX RELIEF PACKAGE

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey poses

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey poses after signing a tax relief package on Oct. 4, 2023, at the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)

"We are thrilled to deliver on our promise to pass tax cuts that will result in real savings for the people of Massachusetts, including the country’s largest child and family tax credit that will go back in the pockets of parents and caregivers," Healey said after signing the bill at a Statehouse ceremony.

Lawmakers say the increased child tax credit will benefit 565,000 families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The bill also increases the cap on rental deductions from $3,000 to $4,000, reduces the tax rate on short-term capital gains from 12% to 8.5% and allows cities and towns to adopt a local property tax exemption to encourage affordable housing.

State Sen. Karen Spilka has said a low-income household with two children will see its tax refund increase by more than $1,000.

House Speaker Ronald Mariano, a fellow Democrat, has praised a provision in the law that raises from $1,200 to $2,400 the maximum senior circuit breaker tax credit, a refundable credit for older adults based on real estate taxes or rent paid on residential property owned or rented as a principal residence.

More from Politics