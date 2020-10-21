Maryland man charged after note discovered threatening televised execution of 'Grandpa Biden,' Harris

A Maryland man is facing a federal charge for allegedly threatening the lives of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in a handwritten note left at the home of a Biden/Harris supporter.

According to an affidavit signed by U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Emily Zagone, on October 4 James Dale Reed, 42, left the note on the doorstep of a home in Frederick, Md., that graphically detailed a plot against the Democratic candidates.

"[W]hen we capture Grandpa Biden we will all severely beat him to the point of death," the note said, according to the affidavit. It then went on to describe a plan to sexually assault Harris. The "grand end" of the plot, was for both of them to "be executed on National Television."

"We take these types of threats extremely seriously," Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a statement. "Such threats to commit violence are illegal and have no place in our democracy, and we will hold accountable those who make them. We are grateful for the assistance of the City of Frederick Police Department and to citizens who provided tips that ultimately led to Mr. Reed’s arrest and these federal charges."

Investigators observed video of a person recorded by a door camera and received a tip that led them to Reed," prosecutors said. Someone who knows Reed then viewed the video and identified him. Reed denied involvement when investigators questioned him on October 13, only to admit to writing and delivering the note two days later, Hur's office said.

Prosecutors charged Reed with one count of Threats Against a Major Candidate for President and Vice-President, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.