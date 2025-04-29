Maryland governor says he won't travel to El Salvador for Abrego Garcia

Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., confirmed to Fox News Digital that he will not travel to El Salvador following the deportation of the so-called "Maryland man," Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

In Washington this weekend, Fox News Digital asked Moore if he was planning to visit Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, following Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen's high-profile trip to advocate for Abrego Garcia's release from prison and return to the United States.

"I'm not. Planning on having a good night tonight," Moore said in response, with a smile on his face and dressed in a black tuxedo for the White House Correspondents Dinner.

"Governor, do you think Abrego Garcia should be sent back to the U.S.?" Fox Next Digital asked Moore again later.

"Hi man, have a great night. Thank you," Moore said while ignoring the question, again with a smile on his face as he proceeded down a hallway.

While Moore was silent on the El Salvador situation this weekend, he affirmed his support for his fellow Maryland Democrat on social media earlier this month.

"I’m grateful for @ChrisVanHollen’s leadership and his efforts to ensure Kilmar is safe and will be brought back home to Maryland," Moore said on X.

Moore's office confirmed the governor was not traveling to El Salvador when reached Tuesday by Fox News Digital.

Last week, Moore said he had no plans to travel to El Salvador, despite Van Hollen's headline-dominating trip to support the alleged MS-13 member, whom President Donald Trump's administration initially said had been mistakenly deported.

"This is a case about due process, and it's a case about, are we going to follow the Constitution or not? Are we going to bring him back to make sure he stands trial and has a judge determine whether or not a law was broken, and if a law was broken, then make sure there is accountability? But I believe in due process, and I believe in the Constitution," Moore told reporters last week.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" his return, but El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said Abrego Garcia has gang connections and that he would not release him to the United States.

The deportation sparked outrage among Democrats, and several lawmakers joined Van Hollen in visiting El Salvador to advocate for Abrego Garcia, including Reps. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., and Robert Garcia, D-Calif.

Abrego Garcia is being held at a lower-security facility in El Salvador after being transferred from Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT), an El Salvador prison that federal officials sent hundreds of suspected criminals and gang members to in March.