Mark Levin: President Trump 'the most abused president in American history'

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin unloaded on Democrats Wednesday night and called President Trump the "most abused president in American history."

"This president is the most abused president in American history. I could care less if they think he has abused power, you know who is abusing power? The courts that you just mentioned. Do you know who is abusing power? These chairmen who issue these outrageous subpoenas against his family for his bank accounts and all the rest. Then they pretend we're in a constitutional crisis when the president dares to say no and take them to court to get in front of one of these Obama judges, then you see what they do," Levin said on "Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream."

Tensions between top Democrats and Trump flared Wednesday as Trump walked out of a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meant to discuss an infrastructure plan. Minutes before the meeting Pelosi accused Trump of engaging in a "cover-up" prompting Trump to demand Democrats end their "phony investigations."

If Nancy Pelosi wants to try to impeach the president of United States, half of this country will be furious at all those phony Democrats who were elected in these Republican marginal districts, I hope they enjoy their one term. — Mark Levin

Levin not only aimed his ire at Pelosi, but also Federal judges appointed by former President Obama.

A federal judge in New York ruled Wednesday that two banks that did business with President Trump must comply with congressional subpoenas seeking access to his financial records.

Levin promised to "push back" against impeachment proceedings argued against the rulings made by "Obama judges" promising a fight from the president's supporters.

"Just because they issue subpoenas doesn't mean they got to take down a president and his family. This is going to be challenged and fought and if Nancy Pelosi wants to try to impeach the president of United States, half of this country will be furious at all those phony Democrats who were elected in these Republican marginal districts, I hope they enjoy their one term. There's going to be push back. People will make sure there is push back. I'm going to make sure there is push back," Levin said.