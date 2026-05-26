Massie positions himself for potential political future after primary defeat: 'I won't be going away silently'

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Rep. Thomas Massie — who lost the Republican primary in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District to President Donald Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein — is leaving the door open to the possibility of running for office again in the future.

"I filed with FEC for the 2028 House race. This allows me to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current office holder and as a potential candidate for federal office," the congressman wrote in a Monday post on X.

"I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run," he added.

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Speaking at a University of Louisville College Republicans event on April 6, Massie said "if I lose on May 19th, I am not doing any more government ever."

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, Massie said, "I’m keeping every option open, and there’s still an undisclosed paid social media campaign to rewrite history and diminish the platform the Epstein class gave me when they spent tens of millions of dollars to buy the seat. I won’t be going away silently."

Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL, decisively won the GOP U.S. House primary in Kentucky, defeating Massie, an incumbent who has served in Congress since late 2012.

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"There’s a quiet all out war for the future of our country. Let us not misdirect our precious resources. I do not believe I lost due to fraudulent votes, mail-in ballots, hacking, or mistabulated results. I respect those who want to make sure, but I won’t be requesting a recount," Massie wrote in a post on X last week.

"Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker asked Massie on Sunday if he is considering a 2028 presidential run.

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"I will not rule out anything. And right now I'm not gonna rule in anything," he said, later noting, "I think I will stay engaged in some way or shape. Maybe it's from the outside. I've been exposing what's going on Washington D.C. for years" he said, noting that he'll "keep doing it."