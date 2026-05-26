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Politics

Massie positions himself for potential political future after primary defeat: 'I won't be going away silently'

The congressman told Fox News Digital that he is 'keeping every option open'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Thomas Massie backs Trump Iran deal, warns GOP faces voter backlash Video

Thomas Massie backs Trump Iran deal, warns GOP faces voter backlash

Massie backed a potential short-term Iran deal negotiated by President Trump, saying Americans were already suffering from high gas and fertilizer costs. Massie also warned Republicans risked alienating anti-war and fiscal conservative voters.

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Rep. Thomas Massie —  who lost the Republican primary in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District to President Donald Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein —  is leaving the door open to the possibility of running for office again in the future.

"I filed with FEC for the 2028 House race. This allows me to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current office holder and as a potential candidate for federal office," the congressman wrote in a Monday post on X.

"I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run," he added.

OUSTED MASSIE SIDES WITH TRUMP ON IRAN DEAL AMID GOP BACKLASH, CONFIDENTLY EXCLAIMS, 'HECK YES!'

Rep. Thomas Massie speaking with supporters in Hebron, Kentucky

Rep. Thomas Massie speaks with supporters after his concession speech in Hebron, Ky., on May 19, 2026. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Speaking at a University of Louisville College Republicans event on April 6, Massie said "if I lose on May 19th, I am not doing any more government ever."

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, Massie said, "I’m keeping every option open, and there’s still an undisclosed paid social media campaign to rewrite history and diminish the platform the Epstein class gave me when they spent tens of millions of dollars to buy the seat. I won’t be going away silently."

Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL, decisively won the GOP U.S. House primary in Kentucky, defeating Massie, an incumbent who has served in Congress since late 2012.

MTG SAYS GOP'S FUTURE 'DESTROYED' AFTER TRUMP-BACKED PRIMARY CHALLENGER DEFEATS THOMAS MASSIE

Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie gives his concession speech on May 19, 2026 in Hebron, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

"There’s a quiet all out war for the future of our country. Let us not misdirect our precious resources. I do not believe I lost due to fraudulent votes, mail-in ballots, hacking, or mistabulated results. I respect those who want to make sure, but I won’t be requesting a recount," Massie wrote in a post on X last week.

"Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker asked Massie on Sunday if he is considering a 2028 presidential run.

TRUMP-BACKED CANDIDATE ED GALLREIN CALLS KENTUCKY WIN A 'DAVID VS. GOLIATH' VICTORY AFTER DEFEATING MASSIE

Ed Gallrein speaks out on primary victory over Thomas Massie in Kentucky Video

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"I will not rule out anything. And right now I'm not gonna rule in anything," he said, later noting, "I think I will stay engaged in some way or shape. Maybe it's from the outside. I've been exposing what's going on Washington D.C. for years" he said, noting that he'll "keep doing it."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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