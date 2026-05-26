Hasan Piker names pro-CCP tycoon Singham as financier of 'political movements' despite nonprofit veneer

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Far-left political influencer Hasan Piker identified American Marxist tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham as a major financier behind a network of pro-communist U.S. nonprofits engaged in "political advocacy" and "a lot of political movements," marking the first public acknowledgment from a figure inside the far-left network that organizations in the Singham network are operating with an explicitly political agenda.

The comments are significant because congressional investigators and watchdog groups have long argued that nonprofits connected to Singham are functioning as overt political operations while enjoying tax-exempt charitable status. Critics argue such activity may violate nonprofit tax laws, which place strict limits on the amount of political activity charities can conduct.

As Fox News Digital reported exclusively on Saturday, Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued an administrative subpoena to Piker and far-left CodePink co-founder Susan Medea Benjamin for possibly violating sanctions against doing business with the Communist Party of Cuba when they traveled to the island nation in March for an ideologically-charged transnational convergence of communists in an international "convoy."

Piker and Benjamin haven't responded to requests for comment, but they have publicly defended their trips to March as "humanitarian" missions to help the people of Cuba.

FEDS SUBPOENA HASAN PIKER, MEDEA BENJAMIN OVER CUBA TRIPS

At about 37 minutes in a six-hour livestream on Monday, headlined, "FEDS ARE AFTER ME," punctuated with two cursing emojis, Piker stunned listeners knowledgeable about the intricacies of far-left networks by saying that he believes federal investigators are ultimately targeting Singham and the organizations he supports, including CodePink and the self-declared communist organizations ANSWER Coalition and Party for Socialism and Liberation, for the "political" work they do.

Together, these groups and others in the Singham network have organized, coordinated and staffed most of the divisive anti-U.S. street protests the nation has seen over the past decade. Party for Socialism and Liberation is called "PSL" by far-left activists.

"I think that ultimately the target is probably Singham and his operation from PSL to ANSWER Coalition to CodePink — like anything that he has ever financed," Piker said during the stream.

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A five-part Fox News Digital investigation published in March, the week of the Cuba convoy, documented how Singham funneled $278 million, starting in 2017 after his marriage to CodePink co-founder Jodie Evans, into a network of six nonprofits that, in turn, have financially supported dozens of organizations globally and operationally participated in a transnational network of about 2,000 organizations, most of them promoting pro-China messaging and causes aligned with the Chinese Communist Party.

The investigation also documented for the first time Singham's appearance at a Shanghai conference in November 2025 at the Golden Tulip Hotel, where he praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party's vision for a "new world order."

Piker defended Singham during the livestream, arguing the federal government was attempting to suppress activism financed by Singham, a wealthy ideological donor.

"And it’s not new, it’s been around for a while," Piker said.

Piker continued. "It’s like totally f---ing ridiculous to try and stop the political advocacy of an American citizen."

He continued: "Roy Singham is an American citizen. He lives in China now and he's a centimillionaire. I think he has almost a billion dollars." A centimillioniare is a rich person with a net worth of at least $100 million.

In 2017, Singham sold his technology company, Thoughtworks, for an estimated $785 million, and began establishing a new network of shell corporations and nonprofit organizations in the U.S., from his adopted base in Shanghai, according to the Fox News Digital investigation.

Piker then described Singham as "funding vehicle" for "a lot of political movements." The Singham network has deployed rapid-response teams to protest U.S. actions, including demonstrations that support the Islamic Republic of Iran, with professional protesters like CodePink D.C. Coordinator Olivia DiNucci painting her hands red to vilify U.S. military action in Iran. She protested beside Benjamin outside the White House.

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Piker said, "Not sure how much money he has now, but he's been a funding vehicle for a lot of political movements in the country, like a lot of activism, and they hate that s---, so they're trying to jam them up."

"They're trying to hit him on anything and everything they possibly can. That's it, that's the goal here. That's the broader goal."

Monday's comments were especially notable because they marked the first time a prominent figure within the network openly characterized Singham’s role as supporting "political movements" and "political advocacy" operations in the United States.

According to Fox News Digital's investigation, Singham has pumped the $285 million into six organizations: $22.44 million to the People’s Forum, a hub for communist organizing in New York City; $1.33 million to CodePink; $68.7 million to Justice and Education Fund Inc., a nonprofit that funnels money to anonymous projects overseas; $1.098 million to BreakThrough BT Media, a propaganda arm; and $16.76 million to Tricontinental Ltd., a pro-communist think tank. The Party for Socialism and Liberation and ANSWER Coalition share office space at the People's Forum and share leadership with the People's Forum.

Multiple congressional committees — including the Senate Judiciary Committee, the House Judiciary Committee, House Oversight Committee and House Ways and Means Committee — have examined aspects of Singham’s funding network, particularly questions surrounding foreign influence, nonprofit compliance and political advocacy activities.

Investigators have increasingly focused on whether organizations receiving charitable tax benefits engaged in political activism beyond the scope permitted under federal law. Piker's description of Singham as financing "political movements" may now intensify the investigations.

WHO IS HASAN PIKER? MEET THE FAR-LEFT STREAMER WHO IS STIRRING UP CONTROVERSY ONLINE AND DIVIDING DEMOCRATS

Piker is the Turkish-born nephew of a Turkish-American socialist political operative Cenk Uygur, founder of the Young Turks YouTube channel and a co-founder of Justice Democrats, a socialist organization that helped elect far-left lawmakers including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

In recent years, Piker has risen to national prominence as one of the country’s most influential left-wing online commentators, espousing Marxism even though critics call him a "champagne socialist," because of his penchant for wearing designer clothes, driving expensive vehicles and living a high-end lifestyle. Piker drew criticism in even socialist circles for living in a $2 million home in West Hollywood, California.

Piker has monetized these hours-long livestreams on a platform called Twitch, popular with young online gamers. He talks for hours on end, mostly without a script, free associating in a stream of conscious that often includes rants, curses and condemnations of the very nation where he has built his wealth, repeating the talking points of U.S. adversaries including Russia, China, Cuba and Hamas, the terrorist organization. In his livestream on Monday, Piker bragged about buying a suit from a photoshoot he just completed in New York City over the weekend.

News of the subpoena against Piker and Benjamin triggered widespread reaction across activist and political circles, with far-left figures and organizations rallying behind Piker, while even Democratic leaders and influencers mocked Piker for turning his back on Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and now facing scrutiny from the Trump administration.

Piker himself has devoted two livestreams since the news broke to condemning the investigation, describing it as politically motivated and characterizing himself as a victim.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control enforces U.S. sanctions laws and restrictions involving foreign governments, organizations and individuals under Treasury Department sanctions programs. In Washington policy circles, "OFAC" has become a verb and getting "OFAC'ed" is widely viewed as a serious escalation because it can indicate potential sanctions or foreign transaction violations.

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Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report.