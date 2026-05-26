Illegal alien indicted on manslaughter charges in daughter's rollover crash death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant mother who ICE agents arrested after a deadly Arizona rollover crash that killed her nine-year-old daughter has now been indicted after toxicology results allegedly showed methamphetamine and marijuana in her system, according to Arizona prosecutors.

Brenda Rivera Estrada, 30, was indicted in connection with the April 12 crash on northbound Interstate 17 near Cactus Road in Phoenix, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Monday.

Authorities said Rivera Estrada crashed her SUV, killing her daughter, who was thrown from the vehicle. Three other children inside the SUV — an 11-year-old boy, a three-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl — suffered minor injuries.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Rivera Estrada’s daughter was allegedly sharing a seatbelt with a sibling when she was ejected during the rollover crash.

ICE ARRESTS RELEASED ILLEGAL ALIEN ACCUSED OF KILLING DAUGHTER, 9, IN ARIZONA ROLLOVER CRASH

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers suspected Rivera Estrada had been impaired after they reportedly smelled marijuana at the scene. Prosecutors said toxicology results later showed Rivera Estrada screened positive for both marijuana and methamphetamine.

"The suspect chose to get in a vehicle where she was allegedly under the influence of marijuana," a prosecutor previously told Fox 10 Phoenix. "Multiple witnesses stated that she was driving above the posted speed limit, which was 65."

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Rivera Estrada on one count of manslaughter, three counts of endangerment, one count of possession or use of dangerous drugs and one count of possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

WAVE OF ALLEGED MIGRANT MURDERS IGNITES FURY ACROSS US AS OFFICIALS WARN OF MORE CARNAGE, CRACKDOWN NEEDED

The manslaughter charge is classified as a Class Two Dangerous Felony.

Rivera Estrada was transported from ICE custody to the Maricopa County Jail following the indictment and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, prosecutors said.

The indictment comes weeks after ICE confirmed Rivera Estrada, a Mexican national, had initially been released from local custody before federal immigration authorities took her into custody on an immigration detainer while prosecutors awaited toxicology and crash reconstruction results.

GEORGIA TEACHER KILLED IN CRASH AFTER ILLEGAL MIGRANT FLEES ICE STOP: DHS

ICE officials previously told Fox News Digital that Rivera Estrada entered the United States through Nogales, Arizona, in February 2009 as a nonimmigrant border crosser authorized to remain in the country for up to 30 days. Officials said she remained in the United States beyond that period in violation of federal immigration law.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell previously defended the delay in filing charges, saying the case required additional investigation before prosecutors could move forward.

"I have said this many times: we have one chance to get this right," Mitchell said last week. "Complex cases like this routinely take time to gather the evidence needed to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt."

MULTIPLE FATAL CRASHES LINKED TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SPARK ARRESTS ACROSS US IN RECENT DAYS

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Phoenix Deputy Field Office Director Alejandro Almeida previously said Rivera Estrada’s arrest highlighted the importance of ICE’s Criminal Alien Program.

"The identification and arrest of Brenda Liliana Rivera-Estrada by ICE underscores the importance of the Criminal Alien Program and highlights the public safety efforts undertaken by officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations," Almeida said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivera Estrada remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

Fox News Digital’s Eric Mack contributed to this report.