Marjorie Taylor Greene says Biden impeachment inquiry will 'expose the truth'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Tuesday that she would like to see "a very deep dive" into House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Biden "no matter how long it takes."

Greene's comments come as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced that he is directing an impeachment inquiry against Biden. The Georgia congresswoman said following McCarthy's announcement that the inquiry "may take months and months."

"It may go all the way to the November election. But what we need to do is we need to investigate Joe Biden," Greene told reporters, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. "But we also need to investigate the web of people that exist in our federal agencies, the FBI, the DOJ, the CIA, and many others, serving not only in this administration, the former administration and the one before it, maybe even further, we need to find the people that have covered up Joe Biden’s crimes and all of the Biden family’s corruption."

Greene said removing corruption from the federal government is most important to her and that the inquiry is a good way to start. She claimed the move is not politically motivated, saying that Americans are struggling under the Biden administration "with a wide open border and invasion of illegal immigrants" and inflation.

"They can’t afford their electric bills, they can’t afford their gas bills," she said. They can't afford groceries. That's what the American people know. And they know that politicians like Joe Biden, who’s been in this place in office for over 50 years have gotten richer and richer and richer every year. They’re in office, and they know why. And I’m really excited. We’re doing this impeachment inquiry, because I believe we’re going to expose the truth."

The impeachment inquiry comes as McCarthy was facing heightened pressure from Greene and other GOP lawmakers, as well as former President Trump to investigate the sitting president.

McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday that the House's probes this year into the Biden family's foreign business dealings have revealed a "culture of corruption" that requires further investigation.

"These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption," McCarthy said.

The Speaker said he will direct the chairmen of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Ways and Means committees to lead the impeachment inquiry into Biden. The committees have been working together for months on investigations into the Biden family.

The White House described the inquiry as "extreme politics at its worst."

"House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing," White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement. "His own Republican members have said so."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.