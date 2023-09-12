GOP rep. torches reporter claiming Americans see no evidence for Biden impeachment: 'You don't report on it’

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., called out a journalist on Tuesday for claiming that Americans "can't see" evidence that President Biden has committed wrongdoing worthy of impeachment.

The GOP lawmaker pointed out several examples of evidence of the president’s corruption in response to a question reportedly from U.K. Channel 4 Washington correspondent Siobhan Kennedy. He also said that many Americans are in the dark about it because mainstream reporters like her "don’t report on it."

The exchange happened during a press conference held by members of Congress outside the Capitol Tuesday, hours after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Perry, the House Freedom Caucus chair, motioned to Kennedy to ask him one final question before he left the podium. She said, "Can I just ask, what actual evidence do you have as opposed to allegations to show to the American people that would merit an actual impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden, and prove that today isn’t just about –"

Perry interjected with a sarcastic reply. "Oh, I don’t know."

She then finished her question, wondering if McCarthy was doing this "for the sake of enacting political revenge for the impeachment of Donald Trump."

Perry immediately shut Kennedy down, declaring, "This isn’t about political revenge. We have the bank accounts. We can see – ma’am – you can see that the homes that the Bidens own can’t be afforded on a congressional or a Senate salary."

He continued: "You also understand that it’s not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interests. Those things aren’t normal. That’s not normal to have 20 shell companies. These things are not normal, and it alludes to not only just widespread corruption, but money laundering, if not influence-peddling itself."

Adding in Biden’s self-proclaimed hand in the firing of a prosecutor looking into his son’s business dealings in Ukraine, Perry said, "And we also have the vice president at the time on record saying that the prosecutor was fired. Well, son of a b----, the prosecutor was fired. Because the prosecutor was going after the company that his son was working on."

"That’s what we have," Perry proclaimed, becoming more animated. "If you can’t see that. If you are that blind – I’ll turn it over to the attorneys," he said as he invited others to replace him on the podium.

As he walked away, the Channel 4 reporter got one more statement in, saying, "The American people can’t see that. They think it’s political revenge."

Perry fired back, "Because you don’t report on it."

