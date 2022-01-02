Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account permanently suspended over COVID-19 ‘misinformation’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had her personal verified Twitter account permanently banned for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation," the social media company said Sunday.

"We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement. "We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE RASIES EYEBROWS BY TOUTING 'COMMON GROUND' WITH NATION OF ISLAM

Greene’s congressional Twitter account, @RepMTG, is still active.

The congresswoman responded to the decision on GETTR, a conservative social media platform founded by Jason Miller, a former aide and spokesman of former President Donald Trump.

"When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth," Greene wrote. "That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies."

On Saturday, Greene had tweeted about an "extremely high amount of covid vaccine deaths" that she said are "ignored," Rolling Stone reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twitter had repeatedly temporarily suspended Greene’s account over the course of the pandemic for alleged misinformation.

Most recently, in August, she was suspended for one week and threatened with a permanent ban after she said COVID-19 vaccines were "failing."