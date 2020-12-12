Marine One lifts off from White House, buzzes supporters' rally

President Trump’s helicopter flew over a group of protesters gathered in Washington, Saturday to show their support for his election challenges.

The president had just departed the White House on Marine One en route to the Army-Navy football game in New York.

He announced earlier Saturday he’d be making an appearance at the gathering.

"Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal," Trump tweeted Saturday morning. "Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA"

Supporters with Trump flags and hats gathered at Freedom Plaza near the White House chanting "Four More Years" and "Stop the Steal" to urge Trump to continue fighting to stay in the White House.

Two pro-Trump groups applied for park permits for the rallies Saturday.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS RALLY IN DC

The "March for Trump" demonstration organized by the Women for America First kicked off at noon. Speakers included "My Pillow" spokesman Mike Lindell, and former Trump aides Sebastian Gorka, Boris Epshteyn and Katrina Pearson, who encouraged supporters to keep up the fight to overturn the November presidential election results.

Organizers of the Women for America First rally were expecting 15,000 participants for the rally and march to the Supreme Court.

A second pro-Trump rally was set for the Sylvan Theater on the National Mall, where organizers planned for 500 people, according to their national park permit.

SUPREME COURT DECLINES TO HEAR TRUMP-SUPPORTED TEXAS CASE OVER ELECTION RESULTS IN FOUR OTHER STATES

Meanwhile, the "Refuse Fascism" anti-Trump group scheduled a counter-protest in Black Lives Matter Plaza at noon, with the message: "Trump: You Lost. Get the Hell Out!"

The rallies come a day after a major legal defeat for Trump. The Supreme Court Friday declined to hear a Texas case that challenged the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Trump has continued to claim he beat President-elect Joe Biden, and any differing indication is the result of illegal votes.

Time is running out for the president’s legal challenges. On Monday, the Electoral College will meet to vote and on Jan. 6, there will be a joint session of the House and Senate to count the electoral votes and certify Biden as the winner.

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.