Trump supporters to rally in DC after Supreme Court delivers president another defeat

Backers of President Trump descended on Washington, D.C., Saturday in another sign of support for the president who has come up short in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Supporters with Trump flags and hats were gathering at Freedom Plaza near the White House chanting "Four More Years" to urge Trump to keep on fighting for election integrity. Organizers of the Women for America First rally were expecting 15,000 participants for the rally and march to the Supreme Court.

Trump, who is scheduled to fly to New York Saturday to attend the Army-Navy football game at West Point, appeared to be pleasantly surprised by another show of support in the Democratic stronghold of D.C.

"Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA"

It's not clear how Trump plans to see the rally, but the commander in chief is scheduled to leave the White House in the noon hour to head to Joint Base Andrews for his Air Force One flight to West Point.

During the last major "Stop the Steal" rally in D.C. on Nov. 14, Trump and his motorcade drove through the downtown D.C. crowd to wave to supporters before heading to his golf resort in Virginia.

SUPREME COURT DECLINES TO HEAR TRUMP-SUPPORTED TEXAS CASE OVER ELECTION RESULTS IN FOUR OTHER STATES

Two pro-Trump groups have applied for park permits for rallies on Saturday. The "March for Trump" demonstration organized by the Women for America First will start at noon. Expected speakers include former Trump aides Sebastian Gorka and Boris Epshteyn as well as "My Pillow" guy Mike Lindell and Rep.-elect Bob Good, R-Va., according to organizers.

A second pro-Trump rally is set for the Sylvan Theater on the National Mall where organizers planned for 500 people, according to their national park permit.

Meanwhile, the "Refuse Fascism" anti-Trump group has scheduled a counter-protest in Black Lives Matter Plaza at noon with the message: "Trump: You Lost. Get the Hell Out!"

The rallies come a day after a major legal defeat for Trump when the Supreme Court Friday declined to hear a Texas case that challenged the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.

PENNSYLVANIA ACCUSES TEXAS OF SEEKING 'TO DECIMATE THE ELECTORATE' IN FIERY SUPREME COURT BRIEF

Trump has repeatedly alleged he beat President-elect Joe Biden in the presidential because of widespread voter fraud. But states have stood by their results and courts have repeatedly rejected Trump's legal claims that Biden's victory -- by a margin of more than 7 million votes nationwide -- should be tossed out.

The Supreme Court order does not foreclose any other pending or future election appeals at the Supreme Court, but time is running out. The states meet next week on Dec. 14 for the Electoral College exercise. And on Jan. 6 there will be a joint session of the House and Senate to count the electoral votes and certify Biden as the winner.

On Saturday, the Biden transition team praised courts for tossing out Trump's "baseless" legal claims.

"The Supreme Court has decisively and speedily rejected the latest of Donald Trump and his allies’ attacks on the democratic process," Biden transition official Michael Gwin said in a statement. "This is no surprise — dozens of judges, election officials from both parties, and Trump's own Attorney General have dismissed his baseless attempts to deny that he lost the election. President-elect Biden's clear and commanding victory will be ratified by the Electoral College on Monday, and he will be sworn in on January 20th."

