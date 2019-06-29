Marianne Williamson echoes Andrew Yang, says her mic was 'not on' during NBC debate

Marianne Williamson has echoed her fellow 2020 candidate Andrew Yang, complaining that her mic was not on during Thursday night's Democratic primary debate.

Williamson was interacting with fans on Twitter late Friday night and was asked about the "rumors" that mics weren't working for certain candidates. She confirmed that she was one of them.

"As much fun as I've had laughing at all the understandable hilarious tweets about me today, the mic issue is not funny and yes it did happen," Williamson tweeted. "I tried a couple of times to jump in and my mic was not on. Particularly wanted in on the subject of race."

NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, but previously denied any mics were tampered with in response to Yang's claim.

"At no point during the debate was any candidate's microphone turned off or muted," NBC News said in a statement.

Speaking to a group of supporters following the debate, Yang shared his disappointment of the little airtime and suggested he had some difficulties jumping in the conversation.

"There were also a few times, fyi, where I just started talking, being like, 'Hey, I want to add something there,' and my mic was, like, not on," Yang said. "And it's this sort of thing where- It's not like if you started talking, it takes over the convo. It's like I was talking, but nothing was happening. And it was like, 'Oh f---.' So that happened a bit too."

Supporters of Yang, often referred to as the "Yang Gang," took to social media with the hashtag "#LetYangSpeak," which became one of the biggest trends Friday on Twitter.

According to the New York Times, Yang received the least amount of speaking time of all 20 participants in both debates, clocking in at two minutes and 58 seconds. Williamson received the third-least airtime with four minutes and 58 seconds. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden topped the field with 13 minutes and 19 seconds of speaking time followed by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, with 12 minutes and 16 seconds.