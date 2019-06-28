Andrew Yang accuses NBC of turning off his mic during debate

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang made a bold accusation against NBC News that his microphone was "not on" when he wanted to speak during Thursday night's Democratic primary debate.

Speaking to a group of supporters following the debate, Yang expressed his disappointment of the little airtime he received, but remained optimistic as the field will narrow down in the debates ahead. He also called it "jarring" when he'd watch other candidates have heated exchanges, saying it was like "watching a ping pong ball" between two people.

"There were also a few times, fyi, where I just started talking being like, 'Hey, I want to add something there,' and my mic was, like, not on," Yang said. "And it's this sort of thing where. It's not like if you started talking, it takes over the convo. It's like I was talking, but nothing was happening. And it was like, 'Oh f---. So that happened a bit too."

According to the New York Times, Yang received the least amount of speaking time of all 20 participants in both debates, clocking in at two minutes and 58 seconds. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden topped the field with 13 minutes and 19 seconds of speaking time followed by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, with 12 minutes and 16 seconds.

Yang isn't the first candidate to suggest he received unfair treatment by NBC. The sister of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI, took to Twitter and accused the liberal news network of favoring Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, who received a whopping five questions within the first 30 minutes of Wednesday night's debate.

"It's clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren," Vrindavan Gabbard wrote on the congresswoman's Twitter account. "They're giving her more time than all of the other candidates combined. They aren't giving any time to Tulsi at all."

Yang's campaign nor NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.