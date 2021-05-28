Marc Thiessen slams media 'dereliction of duty' on China, COVID origins

Washington Post columnist and Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen ripped the media for dismissing the theory that the deadly coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, and called the press actions a "shameful dereliction of duty."

More than a year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats and their "media allies" stopped pointing fingers at former President Trump for the outbreak, since he is no longer in office, and shifted the blame back to China.

"So can we finally blame China? Apparently now it's OK and it's safe to do so," Thiessen told "The Faulkner Focus" Friday. "The reality is, of course, this came from the lab. There is zero evidence to show that it came out naturally. Look at the evidence in the lab."

Thiessen claimed that the evidence goes back to 2018 when the "U.S. diplomats warned about lax safety practices" happening in the Wuhan labs.

"It happened in Wuhan, which just happens to be the home of China's premier labs studying bat coronaviruses," Thiessen argued. "We know that there's a long history of viruses escaping from Chinese labs…we know that 3 lab workers at the Wuhan lab got sick with COVID-like symptoms in November just as the pandemic was starting."