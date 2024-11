A man accused of strangling a woman outside a Times Square hotel in New York City last week and dumping her body has been arrested, authorities said.

Jaheem Warren, 33, allegedly targeted Leslie Torres, 23, at random as she walked through Midtown Manhattan on Oct. 29, the New York Police Department said.

An unconscious Torres was dumped in front of the Riu Plaza New York Times Square Hotel, where she was found by hotel staff.

Warren was arrested in Prospect Park, New Jersey, by the United States Marshal Service and charged with two counts of murder, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources.

He also faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation, the NYPD said.

Torres, who lived in Manhattan, was taken to Mount Siai West hospital and was on life-support until she died on Nov. 4, police said.

Warren has an extensive criminal history in New Jersey, the Post reported.

He served more than four years in prison for a 2019 drug dealing and money laundering conviction.

He was released in June 2023, and then back in jail in November of that year on a drug dealing charge. He was released on March 6.