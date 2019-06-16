Man breaks into AOC’s offices in NYC, sprays cops with fire extinguisher

An unhinged trespasser broke into the empty Queens campaign offices of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday, and barricaded himself into a closet before cops hauled him out.

The man, whose name was not released by police, was emotionally disturbed, police said.

AOC SPOKESMAN TWEETS, THEN DELETES, F-BOMB RANT AGAINST POTENTIAL GOP CHALLENGER

He busted into AOC’s offices at 74-09 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights sometime before 5 p.m., police said.

When cops arrived, he sprayed them with a fire extinguisher and fled into a utility closet, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once they got him out, cops took him to Elmhurst Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

AOC was in Washington on Saturday.