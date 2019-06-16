Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Published

Man breaks into AOC’s offices in NYC, sprays cops with fire extinguisher

By Laura Italiano | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An unhinged trespasser broke into the empty Queens campaign offices of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday, and barricaded himself into a closet before cops hauled him out.

The man, whose name was not released by police, was emotionally disturbed, police said.

AOC SPOKESMAN TWEETS, THEN DELETES, F-BOMB RANT AGAINST POTENTIAL GOP CHALLENGER

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., shown here at the U.S. Capitol on May 22, was reportedly in Washington on Saturday when a suspect broke into her campaign offices in the New York City borough of Queens. (Associated Press)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., shown here at the U.S. Capitol on May 22, was reportedly in Washington on Saturday when a suspect broke into her campaign offices in the New York City borough of Queens. (Associated Press)

He busted into AOC’s offices at 74-09 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights sometime before 5 p.m., police said.

When cops arrived, he sprayed them with a fire extinguisher and fled into a utility closet, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once they got him out, cops took him to Elmhurst Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

AOC was in Washington on Saturday.