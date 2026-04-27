Mamdani vetoes first bill in sign of tensions with NYC council

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued his first veto Friday, halting City Council bill Int. 175-B that would have forced the NYPD to publicize plans for handling protests near schools and other educational facilities.

It is the latest sign of Mamdani's growing clash with Council leadership, deepening an early power struggle with Council Speaker Julie Menin over policing, public safety and free speech.

"The problem is how widely this bill defines an educational institution and the constitutional concerns it raises regarding New Yorkers’ fundamental right to protest," Mamdani wrote in a statement. "As the bill is written, everywhere from universities to museums to teaching hospitals could face restrictions."

"This could impact workers protesting ICE, or college students demanding their school divest from fossil fuels or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights," he continued.

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"Int. 175-B is not a narrow public safety measure; it is a piece of legislation that has alarmed much of the labor movement, reproductive rights groups, and immigration advocates, among others, across this City. Nearly a dozen unions have raised the alarm about its impact on their ability to organize," the mayor added.

Menin is going to work to whip up votes to override Mamdani on the bill, which finished just four votes shy of being veto-proof, passing last month 30-19.

"Ensuring students can enter and exit their schools without fear of harassment or intimidation should not be controversial," Menin wrote in a statement. "This bill simply requires the NYPD to clearly outline how it will ensure safe access when there are threats of obstruction or physical injury, while fully protecting First Amendment rights."

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The bill, sponsored by Councilman Eric Dinowitz, would have required police to submit a protest-response plan to the mayor and speaker and post it online. It also would have required the police commissioner to provide a public point of contact for any effort to manage demonstrations near educational sites.

Dinowitz pushed back on claims that the bill threatened free speech.

"Should students be harassed on the way to school? I think the answer is no," he told The New York Times.

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Opponents on the left said the measure would expand protest policing and chill protected speech.

The fight also exposed one of the biggest political fault lines at City Hall: how to respond to protests tied to Israel and the war in Gaza. The issue gained momentum after a heated protest outside a Manhattan synagogue last fall, where some demonstrators shouted, "Death to the IDF," and, "Globalize the intifada."

"Sending the message to New Yorkers that we have something to worry about with regard to protest by or near schools, libraries, teaching hospitals is absolutely the wrong message for these times, especially when the Trump regime is coming at protest with a sledgehammer," New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman told the Times.

Jewish groups including UJA-Federation of New York blasted the veto, rebuking the "profound failure of City Hall to demonstrate to all New Yorkers that our safety is a priority."

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"At a time when Jewish and other communities across our city are facing heightened threats, this legislation represented a crucial step toward ensuring that every school and community institution can be better protected," the group wrote in a statement.

Mamdani and Menin -- the city's first Jewish speaker -- had shown signs this week of trying to cool things down, including a Thursday dinner to discuss the pending veto and other issues, the Times reported. Friday’s decision suggested the détente may not last.