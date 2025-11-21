Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

House Republicans demand Trump admin deny Mamdani federal security clearance

The letter from multiple House Freedom Caucus members comes the same day President Trump meets with NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Eric Adams warns NYC 'not fine' after Mamdani's win, says if he was Jewish he'd be worried for his children Video

Eric Adams warns NYC 'not fine' after Mamdani's win, says if he was Jewish he'd be worried for his children

Mayor Eric Adams warned Jewish New Yorkers about incoming Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's victory, saying "everything is not fine" during an event in Israel on Sunday.

FIRST ON FOX: A group of House GOP lawmakers is urging the Trump administration not to give New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani a federal security clearance.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is leading seven fellow House Freedom Caucus members in writing a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, accusing Mamdani of supporting "violent movements" and having "radical" ties that they claim make him unfit for classified federal settings.

"DHS must deny Zohran Mamdani a security clearance. The federal government has a constitutional duty to defend the nation against threats both foreign and domestic," the letter said.

"Mamdani’s record of radical ties, anti-American rhetoric, and support for violent movements makes him unfit. Granting him access to classified information would be reckless and would endanger NYPD officers and federal agents."

UNEARTHED ANTISEMITIC, ANTI-ISRAEL POSTS FROM MAMDANI AIDE SPARK GOP OUTRAGE

Zohran Mamdani speaks at the podium

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks to members of the media at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York, Nov. 5, 2025. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The letter noted that Mamdani co-founded a chapter of Students for Justice In Palestine at Bowdoin College when he was a student there, and it accused the group of praising Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel.

"He has blamed the FBI for radicalizing al Qaeda terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki, undermining counterterrorism efforts. He has appeared alongside clerics who prayed for the annihilation of Israel’s supporters and praised Hamas fighters," the letter said.

The GOP lawmakers said granting Mamdani a security clearance could "empower agitators, escalate threats, and put more of these brave agents’ lives in danger."

HOUSE REPUBLICAN DEMANDS ZOHRAN MAMDANI BE STRIPPED OF CITIZENSHIP, DEPORTED OVER 'ANTI-ISRAEL' STANCE

Rep. Andy Biggs speaks to the media

Rep. Andy Biggs speaks during a news conference. (Getty Images)

"His hostility toward immigration enforcement would make federal coordination unsafe and undermine national security," they said.

The mayor of New York City, while not a federal official, does traditionally get a security clearance in order to get briefed on possible terror threats and other national security matters affecting the largest city in the U.S.

The letter comes on the same day that Mamdani is in Washington, D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump, a fellow New Yorker, as an introduction after he won his election earlier this month.

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking

President Donald Trump speaks during a breakfast with Senate Republicans in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 5, 2025. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

The New York City mayor-elect has sought to moderate his views, at least publicly, since the waning weeks of his campaign.

He has pledged to be a mayor for all residents despite critics raising concerns about his hostile rhetoric toward Israel and lackluster pushback on questions of whether he supports Hamas.

Fox News Digital reached out to both Mamdani's transition team and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for comment.

