Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York

Mamdani takes commanding 22-point lead over Cuomo in new poll

The poll indicates that Mamdani may be on track to easily win the Big Apple's mayoral contest

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Andrew Cuomo predicts Republican sweep if Mamdani wins in NYC Video

Andrew Cuomo predicts Republican sweep if Mamdani wins in NYC

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo argued Republicans could win the governorship if democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani won the NYC mayoral race.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zohran Mamdani, who won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary earlier this year, is dominating the field of competitors, according to a New York Times/Siena College survey that places the self-identified "Democratic Socialist" way ahead of former Empire State Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who lands in a distant second place.

The survey of likely voters in the Big Apple — which was conducted from Sept. 2 to 6 — found that, including leaners, on the question of who people would support if the contest "were held today," a whopping 46% chose Mamdani, compared to just 24% for Cuomo, with other candidates faring even worse.

MAMDANI WANTS TO CONVINCE NYC'S WEALTHY RESIDENTS PAYING MORE TAXES WOULD BETTER THEIR QUALITY OF LIFE

Left: Zohran Mamdani; Right: Andrew Cuomo

Left: Zohran Mamdani meets participants of the scavenger hunt at Little Flower cafe in Astoria on Aug. 24, 2025, in New York City; Right: Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo waits to speak at the West Side Institutional Synagogue on April 1, 2025, in New York City.  (Left: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images; Right: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa scored only 15%, while incumbent Mayor Eric Adams earned just 9%.

"The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points among the likely electorate," the methodology section notes.

BERNIE SANDERS RIPS DEM LEADERS FOR SNUBBING MAMDANI IN MAYORAL RACE: ‘THIS IS OUR GUY!’

Bernie Sanders criticizes NY Dems for not endorsing Zohran Mamdani in NYC mayoral race. Video

Mamdani is backed by notable left-wing lawmakers Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

MAMDANI CONFRONTED ON FAILED CITY-RUN GROCERY STORE ATTEMPT IN KANSAS CITY, CLAIMS HIS PLAN WILL WORK

Zohran Mamdani defends plan for government-run grocery stores during CNN interview Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The contest is scheduled for early November.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue