Mamdani takes commanding 22-point lead over Cuomo in new poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zohran Mamdani, who won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary earlier this year, is dominating the field of competitors, according to a New York Times/Siena College survey that places the self-identified "Democratic Socialist" way ahead of former Empire State Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who lands in a distant second place.

The survey of likely voters in the Big Apple — which was conducted from Sept. 2 to 6 — found that, including leaners, on the question of who people would support if the contest "were held today," a whopping 46% chose Mamdani, compared to just 24% for Cuomo, with other candidates faring even worse.

MAMDANI WANTS TO CONVINCE NYC'S WEALTHY RESIDENTS PAYING MORE TAXES WOULD BETTER THEIR QUALITY OF LIFE

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa scored only 15%, while incumbent Mayor Eric Adams earned just 9%.

"The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points among the likely electorate," the methodology section notes.

BERNIE SANDERS RIPS DEM LEADERS FOR SNUBBING MAMDANI IN MAYORAL RACE: ‘THIS IS OUR GUY!’

Mamdani is backed by notable left-wing lawmakers Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

MAMDANI CONFRONTED ON FAILED CITY-RUN GROCERY STORE ATTEMPT IN KANSAS CITY, CLAIMS HIS PLAN WILL WORK

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The contest is scheduled for early November.