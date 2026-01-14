Mamdani finally speaks out about Iranian regime's deadly crackdown on protesters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani noted that he does not support Iran's deadly crackdown against protesters.

"I absolutely do not support the way the Iranian government has responded to that," he said during a press conference on Tuesday when asked about Iran.

"I think that the Iranian government and every government should respect the right of people to express their political opinions, and for people to be able to do so safely," he stated.

Mamdani, a self-described Democratic socialist, was sworn in at the start of this year.

Last year he met with President Donald Trump after winning the mayoral contest.

"I've exchanged a handful of texts with the president since we met in the Oval Office," Mamdani said on Tuesday.

"And those texts, the conversations that we've had, they always come back to New York City and the importance of delivering for the people who call this city home," he noted.

Trump has been signaling that the U.S. will take action to support Iranian dissidents.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!" he declared in a Tuesday Truth Social post, using the acronym that stands for "Make Iran Great Again."