Most Virginia voters have unfavorable view of Biden: Fox News survey

A Fox News Voter Analysis survey from the Virginia gubernatorial election shows the majority of voters have an unfavorable view of President Biden.

According to the survey, 51% of voters said they had an unfavorable view of Biden while 48% said had a favorable view of the president.

Of the 51% of voters who had an unfavorable view of the president, 90% voted for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and 10% voted for Virginia's former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Of the 48% who hold a favorable view of Biden, 92% supported McAuliffe and 7% supported Youngkin.

Additionally, 43% of voters said they "disapprove strongly" with the way Biden has handled his job as president, compared to 23% who "approve strongly."

The Fox News survey was based on interviews with over 2,500 voters in Virginia.

Youngkin and McAuliffe headed into Tuesday's election at a near deadlock, with Youngkin beginning his campaign polling far behind McAuliffe but closing the gap in the final week of the election.

Biden carried the commonwealth of Virginia by ten points in November 2020.