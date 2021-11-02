Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Most Virginia voters have unfavorable view of Biden: Fox News survey

The polls have closed in the race for Virginia governor

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Voters in Dem stronghold explain why they voted for Youngkin

A Fox News Voter Analysis survey from the Virginia gubernatorial election shows the majority of voters have an unfavorable view of President Biden.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR RACE: MCAULIFFE, YOUNGKIN PLEDGE TO JUMP-START STATE ECONOMY

According to the survey, 51% of voters said they had an unfavorable view of Biden while 48% said had a favorable view of the president.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe interact onstage at a rally in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Of the 51% of voters who had an unfavorable view of the president, 90% voted for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and 10% voted for Virginia's former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Of the 48% who hold a favorable view of Biden, 92% supported McAuliffe and 7% supported Youngkin.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR'S RACE BETWEEN YOUNGKIN AND MCAULIFFE: WHAT TO KNOW

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks at a campaign rally at the Loudon County Fairground on November 01, 2021 in Leesburg, Virginia.

Additionally, 43% of voters said they "disapprove strongly" with the way Biden has handled his job as president, compared to 23% who "approve strongly."

The Fox News survey was based on interviews with over 2,500 voters in Virginia.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, gestures as he speaks to supporters during a rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Youngkin and McAuliffe headed into Tuesday's election at a near deadlock, with Youngkin beginning his campaign polling far behind McAuliffe but closing the gap in the final week of the election.

Biden carried the commonwealth of Virginia by ten points in November 2020.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

