Major pro-life group demands investigation into abortion pill billboards in Florida

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A major pro-life organization is calling on Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to investigate a nonprofit it's accused of running "deceptive and misleading" abortion pill ads across the state.

In a Sept. 19 letter obtained by Fox News Digital, 40 Days for Life urged Uthmeier to take action against Mayday Health, a New York-based nonprofit that has placed billboards around Florida promoting the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol.

"Those pictures are not [artificial intelligence]," Shawn Carney, president and CEO of 40 Days For Life, told Fox News Digital on Friday. "Those are actual pictures of boats floating in front of tourists — trying to get a tan, trying to enjoy their time off of work — and yet they're having abortion pills shoved in their face. It's out of touch, and it could be illegal."

MORE THAN 20 GOP ATTORNEYS GENERAL CALL ON RFK JR, FDA TO REINSTATE SAFEGUARDS FOR ABORTION DRUGS

The pro-life group argues the ads fail to disclose critical information — including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) black box warnings about risks like hemorrhage and infection — while also omitting federally required safety protocols and potential legal consequences for Floridians.

"It shows once again how out of touch abortion advocates are in a post-Roe America where they have no sense of mission," Carney said. "They cannot read the room at all, and now they can’t read the law."

Carney and other members of 40 Days for Life have called on Florida’s top prosecutor to launch an investigation and possibly pursue prosecution.

TEXAS MAN SUES CALIFORNIA DOCTOR IN UNPRECEDENTED ABORTION PILL CASE OVER UNBORN CHILD’S ALLEGED ‘MURDER’

"I think that they need to be investigated and possibly prosecuted because this definitely seems like a violation of Florida's deceptive advertising law," Carney told Fox News Digital.

Florida currently bans most abortions after six weeks, making it one of the strictest states in the nation. Carney said the grassroots structure of 40 Days for Life — which has more than 1 million participants across 1,800 cities globally — allows the group to spot local problems first.

"When things like this happen at the local level, we're the first to see it," Carney said. "… So when we see these new ad campaigns for abortion pills or whether we see doctors doing illegal abortions, we're going to look into it and report it and take legal action."

PRO-LIFE GROUP 'ELATED' AFTER PLANNED PARENTHOOD SHUTTERS HOUSTON FACILITIES: 'TREMENDOUS VICTORY'

Carney also argued that the overturning of Roe v. Wade has forced abortion advocates to defend positions he described as extreme.

"Gen Z has turned against abortion because they're the first generation in our country to ever have a photo of their own ultrasound," he said. "And that's why they are the most pro-life generation ever at their age."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Mayday Health did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.