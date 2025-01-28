Rand Paul opposes President Trump's Labor secretary pick Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Expand / Collapse search
Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg , Ryan Schmelz Fox News
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has indicated that he will not support confirmation of President Donald Trump's Labor secretary nominee, former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

The senator said he thinks that Chavez-DeRemer will "lose 15 Republicans," but "get 25 Democrats."

"She might get all the Democrats. Who knows?" he added.

TRUMP NOMINATES REP. LORI CHAVEZ-DEREMER AS SECRETARY OF LABOR

Sen. Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, during a confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In a statement announcing Chavez-DeRemer as his pick for the Cabinet post last year, Trump declared, "Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America's workforce, and support the hardworking men and women of America." 

AFT union President Randi Weingarten said in a tweet last year that Chavez-DeRemer's "record suggests real support of workers & their right to unionize," adding, "I hope it means the Trump admin will actually respect collective bargaining and workers' voices from Teamsters to teachers."

DRAG SHOWS, ARABIC SESAME STREET, LONELY RATS: GOP SENATOR DETAILS HOW BIDEN SPENT $1T ON ‘GOVERNMENT WASTE’

Chavez-DeRemer, an Oregon Republican who lost her congressional re-election bid in 2024, served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives from early 2023 through early 2025.

Paul objected to the former lawmaker's support for the PRO Act, which he claimed would "pre-empt state law" regarding "right to work."

TRUMP CABINET NOMINEES, APPOINTEES TARGETED WITH ‘VIOLENT, UNAMERICAN THREATS’

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., participates in the House Transportation Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Transportation's Policies and Programs and Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request" in the Rayburn House Office Building on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House about Paul's opposition to Chavez-DeRemer, but did not receive a comment in time for publication.

