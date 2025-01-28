Rand Paul opposes President Trump's Labor secretary pick Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has indicated that he will not support confirmation of President Donald Trump's Labor secretary nominee, former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

The senator said he thinks that Chavez-DeRemer will "lose 15 Republicans," but "get 25 Democrats."

"She might get all the Democrats. Who knows?" he added.

In a statement announcing Chavez-DeRemer as his pick for the Cabinet post last year, Trump declared, "Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America's workforce, and support the hardworking men and women of America."

AFT union President Randi Weingarten said in a tweet last year that Chavez-DeRemer's "record suggests real support of workers & their right to unionize," adding, "I hope it means the Trump admin will actually respect collective bargaining and workers' voices from Teamsters to teachers."

Chavez-DeRemer, an Oregon Republican who lost her congressional re-election bid in 2024, served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives from early 2023 through early 2025.

Paul objected to the former lawmaker's support for the PRO Act, which he claimed would "pre-empt state law" regarding "right to work."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House about Paul's opposition to Chavez-DeRemer, but did not receive a comment in time for publication.