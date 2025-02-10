Schumer reveals Dem counter-offensive against Trump's DOGE audit

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., unveiled on Monday the Democrats' counter-offensive plan against the broad government audit being conducted by President Donald Trump's temporary agency, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Senate Democrats have a responsibility to fight back on behalf of American families as Republicans look the other way in obedience to Donald Trump. And we are," he wrote to members of the Senate Democratic Caucus in a letter.

Notably, with Democrats out of control in each legislative chamber, as well as the White House, they have very few levers of authority over items of which they disapprove.

The Democratic leader explained that the plan to fight DOGE, headed by Trump-aligned billionaire and special government employee Elon Musk, is four-pronged. Schumer said that Democrats will take on the audit through Oversight, Litigation, Legislation and Communication & Mobilization.

According to Schumer, Democrats have begun conducting oversight by sending "hundreds" of inquiries.

He and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Ranking Member Gary Peters, D-Mich., sent a letter to federal employees announcing a new portal for whistleblowers "to report corruption, abuses of power, and threats to public safety."

As for litigation, Schumer noted that court challenges "are already bearing fruit." He cited federal court injunctions against a since-rescinded Office of Management and Budget temporary funding freeze, judges' actions to prevent buyouts and administrative leave for federal employees as ordered by the administration, and a judge's ruling to prevent DOGE's team from accessing certain government systems.

"Our committees and my office are in regular communication with litigants across the country, including plaintiffs, and are actively exploring opportunities for the Democratic Caucus to file amici curiae that support their lawsuits," Schumer wrote.

He further pointed to opportunities to take on Trump and Musk through legislation, with the specific example of the upcoming government spending deadline next month. The Democratic leader noted that there will be 60 votes needed in the Senate to pass a deal — meaning Republicans will need some Democratic support.

With this in mind, Democrats will use this leverage to get certain priorities into a spending deal as both parties look to avoid a partial government shutdown.

"It is incumbent on responsible Republicans to get serious and work in a bipartisan fashion to avoid a Trump shutdown," Schumer said.

Lastly, the minority leader said Democrats in the Senate are working to keep the caucus informed and united to amplify their concerns to the public.

"And the public is responding," he wrote. "Grassroots energy is surging. From town halls to protests, Americans are pushing back. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and Senate Democrats are standing with the people to fight back, expose the truth, and stop the Trump agenda."