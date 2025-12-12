Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard blasts Democrat Bennie Thompson for calling National Guard shooting an ‘unfortunate accident’

Thompson later admited he misspoke about Thanksgiving Eve attack that killed one soldier, wounded another

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
Tulsi Gabbard warns Afghan nationals were 'not properly vetted' under Biden administration Video

Tulsi Gabbard warns Afghan nationals were 'not properly vetted' under Biden administration

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard criticizes the Biden administration's lax vetting processes that allowed 18,000 known or suspected terrorists to enter the U.S.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard slammed Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Friday for referring to the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., as an "unfortunate accident" during a hearing this week.

Thompson, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, made the remarks during a "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill while speaking to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

"It is absolutely infuriating," Gabbard said on Fox & Friends. "He cannot and refuses to directly identify this attack for what it was, a terrorist attack on our own soil against our National Guard, men and women in this case, who are putting their lives on the line."

On Thanksgiving Eve, two national guard members were shot blocks from the White House, allegedly by an Afghan refugee. Spc. Sarah Beckstrom was killed and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe was critically wounded.

TOP HOMELAND SECURITY DEM BLASTED FOR CALLING WV NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING ‘UNFORTUNATE ACCIDENT’

Tulsi Gabbard and Bennie Thompson

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard criticized Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Friday after he referred to the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., as an "unfortunate accident." (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Thompson said during the hearing, "Madam Secretary, you and the gentleman from NCTC (Joe Kent) reference the unfortunate accident that occurred with the National Guardsman being killed."

Noem responded, "You think that was an unfortunate accident? It was a terrorist attack."

Gabbard said the guard members’ "direct mission was to keep the American people safe," and that the exchange between Thompson and Noem "points to the egregious and longstanding problem."

SEN TOM COTTON: ALLEGED AFGHAN ATTACK ON GUARDSMEN WAS PREVENTABLE. WE MUST DO BETTER NEXT TIME

Bennie Thompson claims he misspoke after calling DC National Guard shooting an 'unfortunate accident' Video

The director said leaders on both sides of the political aisle "have refused to identify this Islamist terrorist threat for exactly what it is, which is one of the reasons why we find ourselves in the position that we're in today."

Thompson was asked Friday on "CNN News Central" by co-host Kate Bolduan if he stood by his assertion that the shooting was an "unfortunate accident."

"Oh, absolutely not," the Democratic representative replied. "And obviously, let me be clear, I was moving toward the discussion that [Kristi Noem] could not blame Joe Biden on the situation because she approved this person's asylum application and that's where we were headed and so the issue is..."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security in the Cannon House Office Building on December 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Bolduan then interrupted Thompson, asking him, "You're saying you misspoke?"

"Oh, absolutely. Absolutely," he responded.

Fox News Digital’s Marc Tamasco contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue