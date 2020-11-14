Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Live updates: Trump 'frustrated' but still 'strong' after election, Geraldo says

The Trump campaign has challenged the results in several battleground states

Fox News
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera says he has “no doubt” President Trump will run again in 2024 if his post-election lawsuits fail to alter the results of his 2020 run against Joe Biden.

Rivera made the assessment after a phone conversation with the president, he said.

“He told me he was a realist, he told me he would do the right thing,” Rivera, who was offered rare post-election access to Trump, told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on "Outnumbered Overtime."

“Every impression he gave me, Harris, was if the process went against him and he was satisfied that every legitimate vote had been counted and every illegitimate vote had been thrown out ... he would surrender.”

Fox News Democracy 2020

