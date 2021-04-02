Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Capitol locked down, armed suspect shot dead

USCP said they shot the suspect

Car crashes into Capitol barricade, prompting lockdownVideo

Car crashes into Capitol barricade, prompting lockdown

The U.S. Capitol is in lockdown after a car crashed into the gate surrounding the building.

 The United States Capitol was locked down on Friday due to an "exterior security threat," as the United States Capitol Police (USCP) said two officers were injured after a car rammed into them and sources said officers shot and killed a suspect. 

The suspect exited his car wielding a knife and was shot by the USCP. 

FAST FACTS

    • Capitol Police said they shot and the suspect after he allegedly rammed a car into officers
    • At least two officers were hurt, and the suspect died of his injuries
    • Authorities locked down the Capitol complex

"Due to an exterior security threat, no entry or exit is permitted at this time in any building in the Capitol complex," a voice announcement throughout the complex sounded. 

