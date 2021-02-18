Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden’s approval rating plummets over handling of school reopenings

Only 42% of those surveyed say they approve of the job the Biden administration is doing in helping schools return to in-person instruction

Fifty-eight percent of Americans approve of the job President Biden is doing handling the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the same survey from Quinnipiac University also shows that when it comes to the president’s handling of the reopening of schools amid the COVID crisis, Biden’s approval rating plummets.

    • Biden pledged in December to reopen "the majority of our schools" by the end of his first 100 days in office.
    • Biden said Tuesday night during a nationally televised prime time town hall in Wisconsin that those comments were "a mistake in the communication."

Only 42% of those surveyed by Quinnipiac say they approve of the job the Biden administration is doing in helping schools return to in-person instruction, with 38% disapproving and one in five unsure or offering no opinion.

