Live Updates: At least 8,000 poll watchers recruited for next week’s Senate runoff elections in Georgia

Republicans in Georgia say they’ve recruited more than 8,000 volunteers in the state to serve as poll watchers for next week’s twin Senate runoff elections, where the GOP majority in the Senate is at stake.

The combined effort by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is the re-election arm of the Senate GOP; the Republican National Committee; the Georgia Republican Party and Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue's campaigns is a "historic effort" to make sure that the Jan. 5 contests are "safe and secure," party officials have said.

FAST FACTS It was double the number of poll watchers recruited for the state's early in-person voting period



The effort comes as President Trump continues to claim there was massive voter fraud during the presidential election in Georgia

And the plan, shared first with Fox News on Wednesday evening, is the "largest and most aggressive ballot security and voter integrity operation in state history," they said.

While claiming there was rampant fraud in Georgia, President Trump is also urging his supporters to vote for Loeffler and Perdue in the Jan. 5 runoffs.

Follow below for more updates on Georgia. Mobile users click here.