Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen declares ‘worst’ president in US history – and it may surprise you

Jo Jorgensen weighed in Monday on her pick for the “worst” president in the U.S. ever – and it wasn’t a commander-in-chief from recent history.

“It's not Donald Trump. It's not Barack Obama. Neither of them even come close,” the Libertarian Party’s 2020 presidential nominee, tweeted. “In fact, it's not any modern President.”

She said it was former President Woodrow Wilson, who she blamed for “two great financial evils.”

Those were the 16th Amendment, which established the federal income tax, and the Federal Reserve Act, which created the nation’s central bank.

Those two moves, she argued, allowed the federal government to “spend ourselves into financial ruin at taxpayer expense.”

“Without these we likely would not be able to ‘afford’ our endless wars or the broken welfare system,” she wrote.

She instead argued in favor of “abolishing” the income tax, revived the argument for auditing the Federal Reserve and also said she would switch the country to a “commodity backed currency.”

The Libertarian is on the ballot in all 50 states and is the first woman to be selected to top the party’s ticket. She has bemoaned being left out of the presidential debates and criticized the two-party system in addition to the foreign and economic policies of both Democrats and Republicans.

She has called for America to be more like “one giant Switzerland” and recently told Fox News that she favors a market-based health care overhaul akin to the model of Lasik eye surgery and auto insurance.

Wilson, who received a Nobel Peace Prize in 1919 and was known for implementing progressive policies, has received recent heightened criticism for his record on race.

Over the summer Princeton University, where he was once president, said it would remove his name from its public policy school and a residential college building due to his “racist views and policies.”

The school’s trustees voted to remove his name based on “segregationist policies” – which included de-integrating the federal civil service even though it had been racially mixed for decades, according to a statement from the school’s president.

“Woodrow Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must firmly stand against racism in all its forms,” the statement read.

Monmouth University in New Jersey dropped the former president’s name from a building on its campus back in June.

