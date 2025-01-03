Expand / Collapse search
'Let's see what happens': Trump picks ex-State Dept. spokeswoman Ortagus for deputy Mideast envoy

'Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson,' Trump via Truth Social

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Trump reacts to Speaker Johnson's re-election victory: 'Make America Great Again' Video

Trump reacts to Speaker Johnson's re-election victory: 'Make America Great Again'

President-elect Donald Trump shares his reaction to House Speaker Mike Johnson's win with Fox News Digital. 

President-elect Donald Trump announced via Truth Social his former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus will serve as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace.

In a post Friday afternoon, Trump announced Ortagus will work under Steven Witkoff, a New York real estate tycoon selected for Middle East envoy in November.

"Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson," Trump wrote in the post. "These things usually don’t work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing it for them. Let’s see what happens."

Morgan Ortagus Highland Park July 4 shooting

Morgan Ortagus was selected Friday afternoon to serve as deputy Mideast envoy. (Fox News)

He added she will "hopefully" be an asset to Witkoff.

"We seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region," Trump wrote. "I expect great results, and soon!"

Trump speaks behind a microphone wearing a blue suit, white shirt and red tie

President-elect Donald Trump picked former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus to serve as deputy Mideast envoy Friday afternoon. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Ortagus, an active U.S. Navy Reserve intelligence officer, served as spokesperson at the Department of State from 2019 to 2021, where she was a member of Trump's Abraham Accords team. 

Previously, she worked at the Department of the Treasury as a financial intelligence analyst and served as Deputy U.S. Treasury Attaché to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 2010 to 2011.

She is also the founder of Polaris National Security and the host of "The Morgan Ortagus Show" on Sirius XM.

